India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score: Will Sanju Samson return to form vs NZ in Thiruvananthapuram

Jan 31, 2026 05:04 PM IST

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score: Sunil Gavaskar on Shivam Dube

“I thought he grabbed the opportunity really well. As you said, when you bat at six or seven, you’re probably getting three or four overs with a strong Indian batting line-up. But this time India lost early wickets, and he had to come in sooner. He showed intent from the very first ball — that first-ball six was one of the longest you’ll see, right into the second tier. When you strike a shot like that early, your confidence soars. He knows that if he connects, the ball is going into the stands because he’s got that power, the swing, and the timing. It ended up being the third-fastest fifty for India, which is remarkable — you’re talking about Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and now Shivam Dube,” said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports.