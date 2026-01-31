India vs New Zealand 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score: Will Sanju Samson return to form vs NZ in Thiruvananthapuram

According to the Accuweather app, the temperature on Saturday will hover around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius over the course of the match. There is forecast for rain next week in Kerala's state capital but it is highly unlikely for any showers to appear during the match. However, humidity will be a factor for both sides to deal with, and the dew that accompanies it.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Updates: Having already sealed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in the first three games itself, Suryakumar Yadav’s India will look to sign off on a high from their last official series, by winning today’s game before the T20 World Cup begins in earnest next week
There will be plenty of eyeballs on Sanju Samson, who could not deliver in the previous game, and Ishan Kishan, who was missing from the last T20I due to a niggle.
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.
New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Kristian Clarke
The playing surface of the Greenfield International Stadium has been a mixed bag in the four men's T20Is that have been played here thus far. India won the last two T20Is played here. The first was against Australia in which they piled up a big total and defended it and the second was against South Africa before that, in which they bowledmout the opposition for 106 and won. However, this series has consistently featured belters across grounds in the country and it would be a bit of a surprise if we don't get similar conditions in Thiruvananthapuram as well.
“I thought he grabbed the opportunity really well. As you said, when you bat at six or seven, you’re probably getting three or four overs with a strong Indian batting line-up. But this time India lost early wickets, and he had to come in sooner. He showed intent from the very first ball — that first-ball six was one of the longest you’ll see, right into the second tier. When you strike a shot like that early, your confidence soars. He knows that if he connects, the ball is going into the stands because he’s got that power, the swing, and the timing. It ended up being the third-fastest fifty for India, which is remarkable — you’re talking about Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and now Shivam Dube,” said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports.
"Abhishek is someone who plays a lot of shots, but his shots don't seem like somebody's slogging. It seems like he is playing more on merit of the ball"
"T20 cricket is about confidence, how do you keep coming back and challenging batters when you're under pressure, how do you find a way to make it work. I think that's where you put your energy because you can't control the outcome but if you keep turning up, you keep learning. And I think that's probably a highlight of this series for us"
Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the IND vs NZ final T20I. There is not much to look into from the series perspective, but what matters today and the one thing solely is the form of Sanju Samson. His doing well will tick all the boxes for the Indian side, and if not, will leave a somewhat bitter taste in the mouths of the squad going into the marquee campaign with a few questions hanging.
One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming
Sanju’s emergence is an outlier story in the capital city. Thiruvananthapuram is not a city that lends itself to the passionate pursuit of sports. Rather, it is wedded to academics, the weight of textbooks hunches young shoulders more than sporting kits; the race for a government job throbs in the city. The sprawling century-old secretariat building, with its unflinching clock tower and multi-pane windows, stands as the symbol of the city’s middle-class aspirations. It’s a city where kingdoms and dynasties rise and fall, but people move on unsympathetically. But he has made them shed tears and made them laugh.
