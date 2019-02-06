Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: India win toss, elect to bowl

Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: India win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-nz-1st-t20-live-online-streaming-5571189/
India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online: India completely dominated over the hosts New Zealand in the ODIs format. But as the time approaches for the World Cup tournament, India will be eager to test out a few more players on the limited overs fringes. The T20I series will be an ideal way for the men in blue to test the bench strength.
Kiwis, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back from the ODI drubbing and start of the T20I series with a win. India are likely to include Rishabh Pant and it will be interesting to see which player makes it into the team. Catch Live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.
Live Blog
Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya
YES! YES! For the first time, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are playing an international match together!
"It looks at its best - a nice grass-covering on it. The divots are gone, and the roller have done its job on the pitch. You've got to hit down wind, great pitch for batting to be honest and the ball is likely to come onto the bat extremely well." -
- Simon Doull
Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
Skippers speak
Williamson: It's important to assess the conditions. Mitchell makes his debut today. Some regular faces, but the two missing out are Bracewell and Neesham. A new squad brings some freshness. Every time you get an opportunity to represent your country is a great one against a fantastic opposition so we are looking forward to it.
Rohit Sharma, India captain: We're bowling first. We have had a good record chasing. Gives us another opportunity to see how we can bat second. Looks like a good pitch. Like I said on the 5th ODI, we wanted to bat second as there was some moisture on the pitch and challenge them. A lot of the guys who have played ODIs have gone back. Guys like Rishabh and Krunal are back and we need to give them some chances.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on India vs New Zealand 1st T20I. After a fantastic ODI series, the Indian team will be eager to test their bench out in the shortest format. Therein lies the opportunity for the young Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Siddarth Kaul to push for a name in World Cup hat. For Kiwis, it is still about getting over the ODIs defeat.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: They have hit the homestretch of a memorable three-month tour and a rampant India will be fancying another series win when they clash with under pressure hosts New Zealand in the opening T20 International here on Wednesday. While regular skipper Virat Kohli is getting the much-needed rest, the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping it has enough left in the tank to record a maiden T20 series win in New Zealand, following a record 4-1 result in ODIs and a historic tour of Australia.
TOSS!
India win toss, elect to bowl in Wellington!
