Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: India win toss, elect to bowl

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Online: India completely dominated over the hosts New Zealand in the ODIs format. But as the time approaches for the World Cup tournament, India will be eager to test out a few more players on the limited overs fringes. The T20I series will be an ideal way for the men in blue to test the bench strength.

Kiwis, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back from the ODI drubbing and start of the T20I series with a win. India are likely to include Rishabh Pant and it will be interesting to see which player makes it into the team. Catch Live score and updates of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.