India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20: India lose Kishan early in Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Today Live Scorecard: India won the toss and opted to bat first in the third India-New Zealand T20I, the series decider in Ahmedabad.
Hardik Pandya-led young guns will be under pressure to deliver in the third T20 International. After the game on Wednesday, India don’t play a T20I for a long time, leaving the younger crop to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be expecting more from their middle order. Sensing an opportunity to win a rare series in India. the Blackcaps will be highly motivated for the challenge. Glenn Phillips has not been at his destructive best but trust him to play a match-winning knock on Wednesday.
Playing XIs: India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh; New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
Just five runs come off it. But Shubman Gill has looked in fine nick out there tonight. The sweet sound of the ball gracing his bat has all the makings of one of his specials. 30/1 after four overs.
For a third over in a row, Shubman Gill gets a boundary on the off. This time, just cuts it square of the wicket. Rahul Tripathi also gets his first boundary. Scoops a 145kph over short fine for four. Meanwhile New Zealand go with a third different bowler in the third over. Lockie Ferguson concedes 11. 25/1 after three overs.
New Zealand looking to mix their approach early on against India, introducing Michael Bracewell into the attack and it works!
Ishan Kishan gone, LBW. Reviews it but long before the replay is played on the big screen, the southpaw has made his way back to the Indian dressing room. It wasn't that obvious though. Umpire's call. Kishan's disaster of a series ends with one off three balls.
Gill finishes the over with a boundary. Another one through the covers for four. India, 14/1.
India will be happy they've got Umran Malik back in the XI for this one. Benjamin Lister displaying the nice bit of pace and bounce in the offering. Shubman Gill gets the first boundary of the evening. A sweet contact with the ball following a forward stride. Through the covers for four. 6/0 after the first over.
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill walk out in the middle. Kishan takes guard at the striker's end. Benjamin Lister comes into the team for the final T20I and gets handed the ball straightaway. Here we go!
"The outfield and the ground itself looks an absolute picture. 67 meters one side, 71 on the other and 72 downtown. There have been a couple of pitches where the batters have had to work hard, but this clearly looks good. There might be a few brown spots on the pitch but they will only get better. Because of the nice even covering of grass the ball will come on and as the evening progresses will keep getting better. It is a bowl first pitch because of some dew around," reckon Ajit Agarkar and Danny Morrison.
Hardik Pandya: Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. This is what as a unit we strive for, we are going to get tested but we will learn from it. These kind of knockout games teach you a lot.
Mitchell Santner: We were going to bowl first, looks like a good surface either way. Lucknow was a challenging surface, maybe 120 would have done the trick. But we have to adapt. Great experience to play here, it is my first time here. Doesn't get any bigger than this with the series on the line. Both surfaces so far were very different, but today we need the boys to adapt to the bigger boundaries. This should be a good challenge.
A change each for both the teams.
India win the toss and elect to bat first in Ahmedabad.
New Zealand are yet to win a bilateral series in India. Across formats. They did however win a one off T20I in September 2012 against India. Is 2023 it for the Black Caps?
Like most Indian grounds, teams have preferred to bat second here but in the last couple of games here against England, India showed that it is in fact possible to defend targets here. That said, those games were played in March; this one could see some fair amount of dew though.
According to the sources, the curator had prepared two black soil pitches for the game in advance. However, at the behest of a last-minute request from team management three days prior to the match,the curator had been asked to prepare a fresh pitch made of red soil instead. The new pitch could not be adequately prepared on short notice, and led to even slower conditions, further leading to the curator being sacked. [Read more]
For the second consecutive time in this T20I series, India and New Zealand got a pitch where it gripped and turned. But unlike Ranchi, where competent batsmen of spin could find runs, Lucknow was a furnace for batsmen. Anyone who could bowl spin was in with a chance of taking a wicket. That seamers bowled only 9.5 off the 39.5 overs, and India reached the target of 100 runs with just a ball to spare, would tell the story. [Read more]
Turners are a rarity in T20 cricket. The unfamiliarity manifested in Ranchi, as spinners of both sides prospered; India’s trio of Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and part-timer Deepak Hooda conceded only 56 runs for three wickets in 10 overs; New Zealand’s threesome of Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi gave away 72 runs in eleven overs, but shared five wickets among themselves. [Read more]
Well, well, well? It's been quite the series so far. New Zealand bested India in Ranchi to take a 1-0 lead, coming on the back of a 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs. And then, that torture of a night for batters in Lucknow that ended up with India chasing 100 with just one ball left in their innings. The Indian Express later learned that the pitch had been altered on the special request made by the Team India management just a few hours ahead of the contest, leading to slow conditions on offer.
And now, the highest capacity stadium in cricket history gets to host the series finale. A decider. Stay tuned for all the updates. Should be a fun night of T20 cricket.