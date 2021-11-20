scorecardresearch
India vs New Zealand: West Bengal eases restriction on movement due to cricket match

By: PTI | Kolkata |
November 20, 2021 11:45:33 pm
eden gardensEden Gardens will host the third T20I. (File)

The West Bengal government relaxed for two hours the restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles due to the third T-20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens stadium on Sunday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles are in force in West Bengal between 11 pm and 5 am.

“In view of the 3rd T-20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 21, 2021, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am shall be relaxed for 2 hours from 11 pm of November 21 to 1 am of November 22 for spectators, players, match officials, organisers and other persons associated with the said match,” a notification issued by the West Bengal government on Saturday said.

