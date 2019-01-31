India vs New Zealand: It’s purely a conditions thing, says Trent Boult after picking a five-wicket haul

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the 4th ODI to hault India’s dominance in the five-match series, said after the match that he is a different bowler when the ball swings. The hosts won the fourth ODI by eight wickets after India had sealed the series.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Boult had said, “It’s purely a conditions thing. It was nice to see the ball move in the air like that. I feel like I am a different bowler definitely when it swings. I made the most of it today,” he said. “It was frustrating and disappointing to start the series the way we did, we know we have the skills in the tank and plans that are good enough for anyone on a day, so very satisfying.”

“My job as an opening bowler is to lead the bowling, so I had my job to do and the batters wanted to make a few wrongs right, we wanted to field with a lot more initiative, so it was nice to claw one back in the series. It was a quick turn around,” he said.

On Virat Kohli’s absence from the fourth ODI, Boult said, “They obviously missed a classy player like their captain. It is all about putting pressure on their top order, that’s been our game plan. It is nice to get through them and have a look at the middle order, so it was very satisfying, we knew we had the game plan, it was all bout executing them.”

“It’s just one of those things. You get a couple of wickets at the top … the rhythm felt good. The ball was still swinging later in the spell, so it was about making the most of it. Once the ball is swinging like that you try to bring as many aspects, in terms of the bowled, the lbw, into play as well.”

Boult said, “Not so much as the catching men, they’re important to keep the batsmen on strike. I bowled a couple of maidens as well. It’s about not letting them off and giving them the option to rotate strike.”