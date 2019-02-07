India vs New Zealand: India should look to attack with two regular spinners, says Anil Kumble

Former India coach Anil Kumble suggested that Indian team should go in with two regular spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming T20I against New Zealand on Friday.

Advertising

India are already 1-0 down in the three-match T20I series after a drubbing in the series-opener. But Kumble believes that the men in blue can definitely come back in the series if they play to their strengths.

“India needs to bowl to their strengths which did not reflect during the (first) match. The bowling side should have been led by an experienced bowler like Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), who has the capacity to swing and take early wickets with a new ball in favourable conditions,” PTI quoted Kumble as saying.

Kumble also suggested that the Indian think tank could try pairing Krunal Pandya with other experienced spinners.

“The team could also try pairing Krunal Pandya with other experienced spinners in the squad for the remaining matches. India should look at attacking New Zealand with two regular spinners – Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal – in the upcoming matches,” said Kumble.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya had said that conceding too many runs in the middle overs led to India’s defeat.

“In the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs also, we gave away plenty of runs,” Krunal had said at the post-match media conference Wednesday.

Advertising

“They batted really well and we bowled a few loose deliveries as well. So it was a combination of both,” he added.