India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Probable Playing 11, Squad

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Predicted Playing 11: India have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand from 18 June in Southampton.

India’s trio of Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hanuma Vihari have made a comeback to the Test squad for the final at the Hampshire Bowl after missing out on the England series in February due to injuries.

The inclusion of Saha alongside Rishabh Pant has ensured India head into the final with two wicket-keeping options while the debate around who will open the batting looks to be resolved as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the only regular openers who have made the cut.

India have also bolstered their reserve of fast-bowling options with the inclusion of five seamers – Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

With Jadeja’s return, Axar Patel, who made an impressive debut in the series with 27 wickets has been left out with Ravichandran Ashwin as the other spin-bowling option. The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and KL Rahul have not been included in the final list.

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav

Probable XI for India:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma