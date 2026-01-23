India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast and Live Stream

India (IND U19) vs New Zealand (NZ U19) World Cup 2026 Match Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11: Here is how you can watch India's third match of the World Cup at the Queen Sports Club.

India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match LiveIndia vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: IND take on NZ in Zimbabwe. (Credit: ICC)

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 World Cup 2026 Match: While their seniors are currently locked in a 5-match T20 series, the India and New Zealand U-19 team will take on each other in the World Cup on Saturday. The Kiwis are coming into this match with little margin for error as a loss might push them out of the tournament.

India, meanwhile, will hope that captain Ayush Mhatre finds his rhythm ahead of the important Super 6 stages. The skipper hasn’t had the best of times in the tournament, falling for 19 runs vs USA in the first match while he perished for 6 runs in the Bangladesh encounter. His last competitive tournament which was the U-19 Asia Cup wasn’t successful either with the youngster making 65 runs in 5 matches.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming, U19 World Cup 2026: How to Watch India U-19 vs New Zealand U-19 Match Online and on TV

When and where will the India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 24, 2026, Saturday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The toss for the India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast and live stream in India?

The India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs NZ Squads, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

New Zealand: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison

