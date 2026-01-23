India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co. Match Telecast and Live Stream

India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup 2026 Match Live: IND take on NZ in Zimbabwe. (Credit: ICC)

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 World Cup 2026 Match: While their seniors are currently locked in a 5-match T20 series, the India and New Zealand U-19 team will take on each other in the World Cup on Saturday. The Kiwis are coming into this match with little margin for error as a loss might push them out of the tournament.

India, meanwhile, will hope that captain Ayush Mhatre finds his rhythm ahead of the important Super 6 stages. The skipper hasn’t had the best of times in the tournament, falling for 19 runs vs USA in the first match while he perished for 6 runs in the Bangladesh encounter. His last competitive tournament which was the U-19 Asia Cup wasn’t successful either with the youngster making 65 runs in 5 matches.