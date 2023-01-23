scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live: When & Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Telecast, Streaming

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on the left and Mohammad Shami on the right. (FILE)

After an eight-wicket thumping of New Zealand in Raipur, a buoyant India will look to whitewash the Kiwis in the Indore in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday. In Raipur, Mohammed Shami spearheaded an incredible bowling performance as New Zealand were skittled out for just 108 runs.

India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse. Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

India vs New Zealand: Pitch Report

Indore is tipped to be a high-scoring game amd the bounce and smaller boundaries make the pitch at the Holkar Stadium batter- friendly and the bowlers will have to work hard to keep the scoring in check.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI be played?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rt ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 24.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI begin?

Advertisement

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST. The Toss is at 1 PM.

Read |India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI tip-off XI: Shahbaz replaces Hardik, Umran comes in for Siraj, Chahal in place of Kuldeep

Where will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI ODI be held?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI will be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

Advertisement

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI live telecast?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 17:15 IST
Next Story

Absence of Williamson opportunity to try out new formations: Mitchell

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
close