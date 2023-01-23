India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

After an eight-wicket thumping of New Zealand in Raipur, a buoyant India will look to whitewash the Kiwis in the Indore in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday. In Raipur, Mohammed Shami spearheaded an incredible bowling performance as New Zealand were skittled out for just 108 runs.

India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse. Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

India vs New Zealand: Pitch Report

Indore is tipped to be a high-scoring game amd the bounce and smaller boundaries make the pitch at the Holkar Stadium batter- friendly and the bowlers will have to work hard to keep the scoring in check.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI be played?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rt ODI will be played on Tuesday, January 24.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST. The Toss is at 1 PM.

Where will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI ODI be held?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI will be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI live telecast?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd ODI live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.