India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming: Having stirred a debate after being left out despite his world record double hundred, Ishan Kishan is expected be back in the playing eleven, albeit in a different batting position, when India face a stern test against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, beginning in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Kishan had to sit out of the Sri Lanka series despite scoring the fastest double hundred in the history of ODIs, against Bangladesh in the preceding series.

In a World Cup year, every game is significant and India would aim to build on the gains from the Sri Lanka series though the performance of their opponents was underwhelming to say the least.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI be played?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI will be played on Wednesday, January 18.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI be held?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI live telecast?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 1st ODI live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.