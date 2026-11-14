India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Playing 11: Mohammed Siraj expected to replace Gurnoor Brar

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India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: After getting thrashed in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval, India will be back in the same venue to play the fifth and final match of the series and are likely to ring in some enforced changes. With Gurnoor Brar getting called up to the Test team, India will likely turn to the veteran Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to play a match in this series.
Also, with reports that Kuldeep Yadav will play the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament after getting dropped from the Test team, it’ll be interesting to see if the seasoned spinner retains his place in the playing XI for this match. In case Kuldeep isn’t selected, India might opt for Yash Thakur.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will be without ace pacer Matt Henry, who ripped through India’s batting lineup in the 4th ODI with figures og 6/27. The seamer has been released so that he can join the Test squad, and Blair Tickner, who had been sidelined for a week due to concussion protocols, will likely slot in place of Henry.
IND vs NZ 5th ODI Predicted XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
IND vs NZ Squads
New Zealand: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell
India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur