India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Playing 11: Mohammed Siraj expected to replace Gurnoor Brar

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Today Match Playing 11, Full Squad: After getting thrashed in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval, India will be back in the same venue to play the fifth and final match of the series and are likely to ring in some enforced changes. With Gurnoor Brar getting called up to the Test team, India will likely turn to the veteran Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to play a match in this series.

Also, with reports that Kuldeep Yadav will play the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament after getting dropped from the Test team, it’ll be interesting to see if the seasoned spinner retains his place in the playing XI for this match. In case Kuldeep isn’t selected, India might opt for Yash Thakur.