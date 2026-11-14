India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ live

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming Online: After getting thrashed by New Zealand by 244 runs in the 4th ODI, India will look to end the series on a high with a win in the last and final match at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. This is the same venue where they were embarrassed on Friday, and the Men in Blue will look to exorcise their demons.

Chasing 333, India lost three wickets in the first over for 0 runs, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer all back in the hut without a single run. Things got even worse when Ruturaj Gaikwad was also gone shortly, with the score at 9/4. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan tried to steady the innings, but after they fell, there was another collapse as India were skittled out for just 89. Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers as the Kiwi pacer ripped apart India with figures of 6/27.