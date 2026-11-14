India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ live

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India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming Online: After getting thrashed by New Zealand by 244 runs in the 4th ODI, India will look to end the series on a high with a win in the last and final match at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. This is the same venue where they were embarrassed on Friday, and the Men in Blue will look to exorcise their demons.
Chasing 333, India lost three wickets in the first over for 0 runs, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer all back in the hut without a single run. Things got even worse when Ruturaj Gaikwad was also gone shortly, with the score at 9/4. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan tried to steady the innings, but after they fell, there was another collapse as India were skittled out for just 89. Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers as the Kiwi pacer ripped apart India with figures of 6/27.
IND vs NZ, 5th ODI: Match Details
When will the IND vs NZ, 5th ODI be played?
The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday (Nov 15) at 7.30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Where can fans watch the match on television?
The live telecast of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to livestream IND vs NZ, 5th ODI?
The livestream of the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
IND vs NZ Squads
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay, Brett Randell
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Thakur