India vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch final ODI

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will gain confidence from MS Dhoni’s return as they aim to finish the five-match series against New Zealand on a high. Dhoni was out with hamstring injury during last two matches and his return will give India confidence after their defeat in the fourth ODI by 92 runs. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma described it as ‘one of the worst batting performance’ by the team and he would like to lead by example ahead of the three-match T20I series as well as the World Cup.

When is India vs New Zealand 5th ODI?

The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand 5th ODI?

The 5th ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

What time does India vs New Zealand 5th ODI begin?

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI will begin at 7:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 5th ODI?

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand 5th ODI?

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.