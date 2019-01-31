Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to field

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India eye their biggest series win in New Zealand when they clash with below-par Kiwis in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. With India already having sealed the series, the fourth and fifth ODI will give a chance to the test the bench strength to get crucial experience ahead of the World Cup 2019.

With Virat Kohli being rested, skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for India a memorable one with a solid performance. Rohit, who has a good record as stand-in captain and has three double hundreds in ODIs to his credit, would aim to tighten the noose around the hosts in what could be another batting friendly track. Follow live score and updates here.