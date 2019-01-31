Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to field

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India eye their biggest series win in New Zealand when they clash with below-par Kiwis in the fourth ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. With India already having sealed the series, the fourth and fifth ODI will give a chance to the test the bench strength to get crucial experience ahead of the World Cup 2019.
With Virat Kohli being rested, skipper Rohit Sharma will be eager to make his 200th appearance for India a memorable one with a solid performance. Rohit, who has a good record as stand-in captain and has three double hundreds in ODIs to his credit, would aim to tighten the noose around the hosts in what could be another batting friendly track. Follow live score and updates here.
TEAMS
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
TOSS!
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth ODI in Hamilton
Shubman Gill debuts
As expected, Shubman Gill to debut in the fourth ODI.
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI
Hello and Good Morning! Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's tour to New Zealand in what is the fourth ODI today. Both the men and the women's team will be in action today and both have sealed their respective series and both are yet unbeaten. Men are leading 3-0 in the five-match series while the ladies are 2-0 to the good from three ODIs. We will have a close eye on the men's ODI while keeping you updated on the women's fixture as well.
With toss about 20 minutes away, here's what you need to know ahead of the fourth ODI in Hamilton.