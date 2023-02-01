India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India’s young top order will be under pressure to deliver in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday. It would be fair to say the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

After the game on Wednesday, India don’t play a T20I for a long time, leaving the younger crop to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format. Kishan has not been able to find rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh while the turning ball has troubled Gill, who has not been able to replicate his ODI form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular number three Kohli.

If it hadn’t been for Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to chase down 100 on Sunday. The surfaces in the series have attracted a lot of attention and it remains to be seen if the players get to negotiate another turning track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I be played?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 1.

When will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I begin?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST. The Toss is at 6.30 PM.

Where will India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I be held?

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I live telecast?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 3rd T20I live streaming?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app.

Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Umran Malik

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister