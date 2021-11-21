India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma eyes clean sweep

India will aim to press the reset button under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid.(Twitter)

A cricket season never ends, just as it never begins. It’s an endless chain of interlinked series and tournaments without a full-stop or punctuation. So just three days after losing the World T20 final in Dubai, New Zealand starts a bilateral series against India, who they had vanquished to claim the World Test Championship just four months ago. Whether the series marks the start of a new season, or the end of an old one, or the continuation of an existing one, not even the players or officials could figure out without the help of a pause, or a calendar.