Sunday, November 21, 2021
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma eyes clean sweep

Updated: November 21, 2021 6:10:30 pm
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score: Having already pocketed the series with a couple of near perfect chases on Jaipur and Ranchi belters, there couldn’t have been a better venue than Eden Gardens for skipper Rohit to end the series on perfect note and also try out some of his reserve bench players. The first series as full-time T20 captain has gone well for Rohit as he won two tosses, his bowlers put a stranglehold on Black Caps batters during end overs and then as a batter he provided great starts to set the platform.

The script has been flawless so far and before Rohit goes into the break, a 3-0 annihilation of New Zealand in ‘City of Joy’, where he once scored an epic 264 in an ODI, will be like an icing on the cake.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra

18:10 (IST)21 Nov 2021
What's the head-to-head record?

India and New Zealand have locked horns in 19 T20Is so far. India have won 10 matches while New Zealand have won nine matches.In the last five encounters, India have defeated New Zealand four times and have faced defeat once.

18:05 (IST)21 Nov 2021
What are the probable playing XIs?

India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

18:00 (IST)21 Nov 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand. After winning the first two matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be hoping to clean sweep the white-ball series. Stay tuned for more!

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Iyer, Team india, sports news, indian express, ind vs nz India will aim to press the reset button under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid.(Twitter)

A cricket season never ends, just as it never begins. It’s an endless chain of interlinked series and tournaments without a full-stop or punctuation. So just three days after losing the World T20 final in Dubai, New Zealand starts a bilateral series against India, who they had vanquished to claim the World Test Championship just four months ago. Whether the series marks the start of a new season, or the end of an old one, or the continuation of an existing one, not even the players or officials could figure out without the help of a pause, or a calendar.

Yet, there is a kind of freshness about this season. For both the teams, the T20 World Cup is a thing of the past as they plan for the new cycle of World Test Championship, the T20 World Cup next year and the 50-over World Cup the year after. A profusion of new faces, and a familiar face recast in new avatar, assist in injecting the feeling of a new start. (READ MORE)

