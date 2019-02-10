Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India win toss, elect to bowl first

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: India have enjoyed unprecedented success in their twin tours of Australia and New Zealand and they are looking to square it off on a high in Hamilton. In the Southern summer that went by, they claimed wins the Test and ODI series against the Aussies and beat the Kiwis comprehensively in the ODI series.

A win in Hamilton would give India another first – a bilateral T20I series win in New Zealand. They were hammered in the first match but came back strong in the second to level the series. Catch live score and updates of the third T20I between India and New Zealand here.