Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online, India vs New Zealand Live Score: India win toss, elect to bowl first
India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch live score and updates of the third T20I between India and New Zealand here.
India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: India have enjoyed unprecedented success in their twin tours of Australia and New Zealand and they are looking to square it off on a high in Hamilton. In the Southern summer that went by, they claimed wins the Test and ODI series against the Aussies and beat the Kiwis comprehensively in the ODI series.
A win in Hamilton would give India another first – a bilateral T20I series win in New Zealand. They were hammered in the first match but came back strong in the second to level the series. Catch live score and updates of the third T20I between India and New Zealand here.
Live Blog
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live score and updates from Hamilton: Commentary in Tamil, Bengali
India win the toss, elect to bowl first
Rohit says Heads and Heads it is, Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.
Reading material
Still time to go for the toss and so, why don't you go ahead and take a peek into the life of that scourge of bowlers in India's domestic circuit, Waseem Jaffer.
The women's T20I
That match that preceded this one earlier in the day was a dead rubber but a thriller nonetheless. New Zealand had already won the series 2-0 and set India a target of 162 to chase. Smriti Mandhana was imperious once again and was dismissed on 86 and eventually, the equation came down to India needing a lofty 16 runs off the last over. But Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma almost did the job, ticking off 12 runs off five balls. There was no boundary in the end though; New Zealand won by two runs and took the series 3-0.
A batsman's paradise
At least that is what Simon Doull thinks of the pitch. "Batsmen will control this game. Won't be much turn, easy-paced wicket, 200 an absolute minimum." Well, well.
Hello and welcome!
A T20I series is how India's twin tours of Australia and New Zealand started and a T20I series is how it will end. In between these two matches, India made history in Australia and recorded a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the five-match ODI series. It looked like the T20I series might not be quite as much of a cakewalk when the visitors were given a pasting in the first match but they came in the strongest manner possible in the second. India did not make a single change to the squad that fell to an 80-run defeat in Wellington and they went on to win by seven wickets in Auckland. India are unbeaten in their last 10 T20I series and would be in no mood to break that run.
India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Throughout the twin tour of Australia and New Zealand, India have thrived on resilience. After losing the second Test in Australia and surrendering the advantage, they bounced back to win at the MCG and went on to take the rubber. Then, after losing the first ODI in Sydney, they rallied to win the next two matches to annex the trophy.
In New Zealand also, the way they came back in the fifth ODI in Wellington after being bowled out for 92 in the previous one in Hamilton, spoke volumes about the team’s character. In the first T20I, India were hammered. Once again, they fought back to win the second game and square the series. “It’s going to be a cracker of a game in Hamilton,” stand-in captain Rohit Sharma has promised. (PREVIEW)
Hello and welcome!
A T20I series is how India's twin tours of Australia and New Zealand started and a T20I series is how it will end. In between these two matches, India made history in Australia and recorded a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the five-match ODI series. It looked like the T20I series might not be quite as much of a cakewalk when the visitors were given a pasting in the first match but they came in the strongest manner possible in the second. India did not make a single change to the squad that fell to an 80-run defeat in Wellington and they went on to win by seven wickets in Auckland. India are unbeaten in their last 10 T20I series and would be in no mood to break that run.