Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India go into the third ODI with hope of sealing the series.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: India play the third ODI against New Zealand on Monday. (Source: AP)

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli’s side will be aiming to seal the five-match series when India meet New Zealand in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Indian captain has been given a break as part of BCCI’s workload management programme and he would ensure that he finishes on a high on the third ODI. India will also benefit from the return of Hardik Pandya, who was provisionally suspended for his comments on a TV chat show. His return is set to bring balance back to the side.

New Zealand have looked clueless against India’s wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who accounted for 12 of the 20 wickets in the last two ODIs. Kuldeep has looked the most menacing as he claimed two four-wicket hauls in the first two ODIs. At the top of the order, New Zealand haven’t been able to get going due to India’s pace bowling attack.

Virat Kohli speaks

Virat Kohli at the toss: "Same thing, we would've wanted to bat first. Under the lights, we felt the ball came on better. We were quite satsified, I personally would like to get the scoring rate up. In the last game, we could've got to 340. Couple of changes. MS has got a sore hamstring, Karthik comes back. Hardik comes in place of Vijay Shankar. It's brilliant, especially if you look at our away performances. It's great to have two guys (Kuldeep and Chahal) who can pick wickets in the middle overs. They are one of the main reasons why we have been playing consistent cricket."

Kane Williamson speaks

Kane Williamson at the toss: "We are going to bat. Looks like a good surface, a used surface. One change for us. Santner comes in. It will help the spinners I guess. There has been glimpses, we need to get some partnerships with the bat and need to step up. If we play our best cricket, we can beat anybody. It's important we execute our plans."

TOSS!

Kane Williamson spins the coin, New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat. 

3rd ODI Live

Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of the New Zealand vs India ODI. This time the action will be from Bay Oval where New Zealand will try to keep the series alive. Their batting has been non existant giving the bowler's nothing to play for. India have strolled to wins in the first two matches. Will it be the same today?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.

