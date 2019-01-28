Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat

India vs New Zealand Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli’s side will be aiming to seal the five-match series when India meet New Zealand in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Indian captain has been given a break as part of BCCI’s workload management programme and he would ensure that he finishes on a high on the third ODI. India will also benefit from the return of Hardik Pandya, who was provisionally suspended for his comments on a TV chat show. His return is set to bring balance back to the side.

New Zealand have looked clueless against India’s wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who accounted for 12 of the 20 wickets in the last two ODIs. Kuldeep has looked the most menacing as he claimed two four-wicket hauls in the first two ODIs. At the top of the order, New Zealand haven’t been able to get going due to India’s pace bowling attack.