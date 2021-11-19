India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live score and updates: Rohit’s Team India aim for series wrap in Ranchi

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live score and updates: India will look to clinch the series albeit with a more impactful batting performance from the middle-order in the second T20 International against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday. For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn’t be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis, which help them hit the right chord at the beginning of their partnership.
With dew becoming a factor towards the evening, toss could also play a crucial role in a must-win match for the touring Black Caps. If losing the toss was crucial for the visitors under Tim Southee, Mark Chapman (50-ball 63)’s return after being on the sidelines for seven months would be a bright spot for Kiwis. Southee would look for course correction from the bowling lineup which would be keen to restrict the flow of runs especially in the Powerplay.
Squads:
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham