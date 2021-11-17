India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score Updates: A new era begins in Jaipur

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: India aim to press the reset button under new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid after reality check in the T20 World Cup. The men in blue start the three-match series against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday. New Zealand, who effectively knocked India out of the T20 World Cup, return to T20 action having gone down to Australia in the title clash on Sunday. Kane Williamson is giving the series a miss.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand Squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain)

A look at the Pitch:

The last time a T20 match was played at this venue was during IPL 2019 and the surface was quite batting friendly. The larger dimensions of the ground give spinners a chance as well. It is a night game, so dew could be a factor.

Indian players to keep an eye on

Ruturaj Gaikwad
Venkatesh Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
Harshal Patel

The new Indian coach and captain

"They are a very good team, they are well led, they are well planned and well prepared, and yes, they have beaten India recently in a few tournaments - those are the facts. Herein lies a really good opportunity for us to keep improving and keep getting better, and hopefully the next time we get an opportunity in a big tournament against them, we put one over.". India's new head coach Rahul Dravid on opponents New Zealand.

Form guide: India and New Zealand

(Last five completed matches, most recent first)

India: WWWLL
New Zealand: LWWWW

Hello and Welcome

A new start for Rohit Sharma as a full-time T20I Captain for India, with Rahul Dravid back in the dressing room but with a different role of a coach with a process in mind to improve Indian Cricket and the process begins today against New Zealand. However, the Kwis might find it tough to pick themselves up mentally so soon after losing the T20 World Cup final. Stay tuned for live updates.

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Venkatesh Iyer, Team india, sports news, indian express, ind vs nz India will aim to press the reset button under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid.(Twitter)

A cricket season never ends, just as it never begins. It’s an endless chain of interlinked series and tournaments without a full-stop or punctuation. So just three days after losing the World T20 final in Dubai, New Zealand starts a bilateral series against India, who they had vanquished to claim the World Test Championship just four months ago. Whether the series marks the start of a new season, or the end of an old one, or the continuation of an existing one, not even the players or officials could figure out without the help of a pause, or a calendar.

Yet, there is a kind of freshness about this season. For both the teams, the T20 World Cup is a thing of the past as they plan for the new cycle of World Test Championship, the T20 World Cup next year and the 50-over World Cup the year after. A profusion of new faces, and a familiar face recast in new avatar, assist in injecting the feeling of a new start. (READ MORE)

