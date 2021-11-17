India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score Updates: A new era begins in Jaipur

India vs New Zealand T20I Live Score: India aim to press the reset button under new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid after reality check in the T20 World Cup. The men in blue start the three-match series against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday. New Zealand, who effectively knocked India out of the T20 World Cup, return to T20 action having gone down to Australia in the title clash on Sunday. Kane Williamson is giving the series a miss.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.
New Zealand Squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain)
The last time a T20 match was played at this venue was during IPL 2019 and the surface was quite batting friendly. The larger dimensions of the ground give spinners a chance as well. It is a night game, so dew could be a factor.
"They are a very good team, they are well led, they are well planned and well prepared, and yes, they have beaten India recently in a few tournaments - those are the facts. Herein lies a really good opportunity for us to keep improving and keep getting better, and hopefully the next time we get an opportunity in a big tournament against them, we put one over.". India's new head coach Rahul Dravid on opponents New Zealand.
(Last five completed matches, most recent first)
India: WWWLL
New Zealand: LWWWW
A new start for Rohit Sharma as a full-time T20I Captain for India, with Rahul Dravid back in the dressing room but with a different role of a coach with a process in mind to improve Indian Cricket and the process begins today against New Zealand. However, the Kwis might find it tough to pick themselves up mentally so soon after losing the T20 World Cup final. Stay tuned for live updates.