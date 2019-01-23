India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Ross Taylor misses out on record fifty as New Zealand crumble

Ross Taylor’s run of consecutive half-centuries in ODI cricket came to an end on Wednesday during New Zealand’s first match against India in Napier. Taylor, whose average in ODI cricket since the 2015 World Cup was second only to that of Indian captain Virat Kohli, was dismissed for 24 by Yuzvendra Chahal. His score was part of a rather poor batting effort from New Zealand as India bundled them out for 157.

Had Taylor scored the 50, he would have been the first since Pakistan great Javed Miandad to score seven consecutive half-centuries in ODI cricket. With nine, Miandad holds the record for most consecutive fifties in the 50-over game. Taylor’s tally is the second highest, tied with his captain Kane Williamson, former Australian batsman Mark Waugh, former Kiwi batsman Andrew Jones and West Indies great Gordon Greenidge.

Taylor came in to bat in the fourth over as Mohammed Shami cleaned up the two openers early in the game. He shared a 34-run stand with Williamson that turned out to be New Zealand’s highest in the innings. Taylor has been one of New Zealand’s most consistent performers over the past two years but, like many others who have faced India in this period, was done by one of the two wrist spinners.

Apart from the Taylor, only Henry Nicholls could give Williamson company for more than 30 runs as New Zealand surrendered meekly to Kuldeep Yadav towards the fag end of the innings. Kuldeep took four wickets, including that of Williamson who departed on 64, between the 34th and 38th over.

Both India and New Zealand are looking to plug as many gaps as possible in their squads as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup. This match is the first of 10 ODIs that India play ahead of the big tournament.