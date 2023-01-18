IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli as India host New Zealand in Hyderabad

Indian captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 1st ODI match against New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Even before the hangover of the Sri Lanka series is over, India are gearing up for the next. Just a month after playing them in New Zealand in three ODIs and as many T20Is, they will repeat it in the reverse fixture. Don’t ask why—this is how bilateral series and the Future Tours Programme work. But in a World Cup year, all these ODIs count for something for everyone, and hence without context.

New Zealand would jump into such opportunities. With the 50-over World Cup only 10 months away, they have landed here to check how their picks perform in these conditions. Such luxuries are rare for New Zealand, but given their undeniable rise in world cricket, the Black Caps have become one of the most sought-after teams. Although they enter the series sans their pillars such as Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne, they won't be pushovers. At the helm is Tom Latham, a wonderfully gifted player but massively under-rated in the format. With Ross Taylor not in the picture, in Latham, the Kiwis have a reliable accumulator at No 5. If he could manage the wrist-spin of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, the left-hander would love the conditions he encounters.

New Zealand's cricketer Glenn Phillips attends a practice session on the eve of the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP )

As the world sees more and more of New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, it is becoming more and more frequent to hear commentators say “fasten your seat belts.”

It is a phrase Phillips, one of the most enterprising batsmen, has been uttering to himself for years. The 26-year-old wants to become a commercial pilot once he finishes with his cricketing career.

Although Phillips made his international debut in T20Is way back in 2017 and has played 56 matches, he is just becoming an integral part of the Black Caps side. Having made his ODI debut last July, Phillips is one of their main engines in the middle order, where he has been given the licence to go full throttle.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.