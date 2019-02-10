India vs New Zealand: In context of World Cup, T20 series win an isolated result, says Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is unwilling to get carried away after his team beat India in the third and final T20I to clinch the series 2-1. With the upcoming World Cup in mind, Williamson said that the triumph over their counterparts was an isolated one.

However, the Kiwi skipper did admit that to be on the winning side was a big confidence booster and proves that New Zealand are gelling well as a unit just at the right time.

“We were sitting down and looking at what can we get at the end out of the series. It’s just about each game as it comes. Like I said, we are looking at this series as an isolated series,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“We just don’t want to sit down and ask ourselves what we want to see in terms of end point, we just wanted to gel as a group, play the sort of cricket we wanted to play and I think we did see that. The first game was a very good performance. It’s not always going to happen in T20 cricket and we saw that in the second game,” he said.

Praising his teammates, he said, “Both teams were playing well so to come down to the decider and see a game what we saw tonight was brilliant and great for us as a unit to go through all these experiences and come out on top in a really tight match.”

“I thought the guys held their nerves in the second half where it was difficult. India came out and played some fantastic cameos but we were able to get those wickets at key moments,” he added.

Applauding Rohit Sharma and his boys for putting up a good fight, Williamson said, “You need to take wickets against this Indian side because we know how much power they have and how deep their batting line-up is.”

“India are a very strong side because of their depth, their batting line-up. They do enjoy chasing and it’s always a threat,” he concluded.