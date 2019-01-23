India vs New Zealand: I am bowling with the same speed that I used to earlier, says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami, who became the fastest Indian to claim 100 wickets in One-day Internationals, said that his confidence level is very high after India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to take 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Shami said, “It has been a long journey. I played the 2015 World Cup, then got injured and it took me two years to recover. After the rehab, I made it to the 2016 World T20 squad. Then after a while, I got full confidence and felt like I was back on track. You saw in 2018, I played regular Test cricket. The confidence level is very high, I am bowling with the same speed that I used to earlier. Hope I can continue this.”

After becoming the second highest wicket-taker in the landmark Test series win against Australia with 16 scalps, Shami (3/19) made early inroads on Wednesday, dismissing Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in successive overs, bolstering his claim for a place in India’s World Cup squad later this year.

“I like Test cricket more than other formats. The way we have done in the last three-four series (as a bowling unit), it does your confidence a world of good. If the bowling unit is delivering, the pressure is divided and that helps you give your best,” he said. “I am not thinking too far ahead. It depends on my fitness and performance when the team is picked. As I said, we have the best bowling unit. They can pick anyone.”

Talking about his performance at Napier, Shami said: “It was a high-scoring pitch. Your line and length has got to be accurate. You have to be really disciplined, especially with the smaller grounds in New Zealand.”