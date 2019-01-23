Watch: How MS Dhoni plotted Trent Boult’s wicket with Kuldeep Yadav

Former India captain MS Dhoni guided Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav from behind the stumps to bowl a googly to help him pick up his fourth wicket of the day and dismiss New Zealand for 157 in the first ODI of the five-match series at Napier on Wednesday.

Advertising

Guiding Kuldeep towards the end of the innings, wicketkeeper Dhoni was heard saying from behind the stumps, “Yeh aankh band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko.” Dhoni perfectly read Trent Boult and told the wrist spinner Kuldeep to bowl a googly. A simple catch by Rohit Sharma at first slip dismissed Boult for 1.

Kuldeep was the most successful bowler in the first ODI, returning figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while seamer Mohammed Shami finished with an excellent 3/19 in six overs. There were also two wickets for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson slammed his 36th ODI half-century but it went in vain as Shikhar Dhawan responded with an unbeaten 75 and became the joint fourth fastest batsman to reach 5000 runs.

The first ODI faced a bizarre and unprecedented sun-induced interruption which overshadowed the on-field action. The Duckworth-Lewis method came into the picture for an interruption which was not caused by rain for the first time. Because of the nearly half-an-hour delay, the target was revised to 156 in 49 overs, which the visitors chased without much ado.