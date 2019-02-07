India vs New Zealand: Haven’t been at my best with white-ball, says Tim Southee

Tim Southee, who picked figures of 3 for 17 in the opening T20I, said that he wasn’t at his best with the white-ball for a while now. Hosts New Zealand won the first T20I by 80 runs at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The 30-year old said ahead of the second T20I that he made the most of opportunities presented to him. “A number of guys that needed game time and I know I haven’t been at my best with the white-ball for a while,” Southee said. “It’s never nice missing out but just have to make the most of opportunities when you get them.”

“There’s been times in the last year or so I’ve felt I’ve bowled extremely well at times and haven’t got wickets or supported Boulty at the other end,” Southee added. “So I guess you’re always looking at ways to get better, always looking at ways to try and improve as a cricketer. So it’s just always [about being] involved in the game and look in a different way so you can get better and looking back to when you were at your best and how you were operating then.”

Transforming the form from the nets to the game, Southee said, “Any time you get a chance to play, you’re going out there to do your job and your role for the team. It was no different last night. Felt like I’ve been bowling really well in the nets and for me it was just about transforming that form from the nets to the game. Different when you’ve been sitting on the sidelines for a while and to go out there, there’s obviously excitement, few nerves, but obviously nice way to start the series.”

“Sometimes in T20 cricket, it can feel really nice and your figures can look really different. It was just a part of almost the perfect puzzle last night, the perfect team performance.

Southee is looking forward to a ‘noisy’ crowd at Eden Park, saying, “Last night was a good atmosphere and I think tomorrow will be an amazing atmosphere too. I think it’ll probably be the first time Eden Park’s been sold out since the 2015 World Cup. Doesn’t happen too often when we play there. Will be a very noisy crowd and one the guys are very much looking forward to.”