India vs New Zealand: Good to have Hardik Pandya back, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli was all praise for Hardik Pandya, who returned from a provisional suspension on Monday to help India win the third ODI by seven wickets, saying that it was good to have the all-rounder back.

Pandya was provisionally suspended by the BCCI for his comments on a TV chat show where he appeared along with KL Rahul.

After a lot of criticism, Pandya joined the team and finished with a figure of 2/45 to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

During the post-match conference, skipper Kohli praised Pandya and said, “Good to have him back. He put his head down and focused on what he needed to do, you can tell from the way he bowled. He is someone who will make important contribution over all. He is someone who provides a lot of balance to the team.”

“The fact that we have won 3 games is an outstanding achievement, it’s great if you see bowlers, Shami running in, Bhuvi bowling good areas. Hardik was good today as well and overall I’m very pleased how the three games have gone. Everybody is playing very well,” he added.

Kohli, who signed off his tour Down Under on a high with a first ODI series win in New Zealand in 10 years, and Rohit Sharma made half-century each and stitched a 113-run partnership for the second wicket to steer India to a seven-wicket win.