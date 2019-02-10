Gone in 0.099 seconds: MS Dhoni’s lightning strike dismisses Tim Seifert

MS Dhoni proved himself as the master of stumpings once again. The veteran wicketkeeper provided India the breakthrough in the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton by effecting the dismissal of opener Tim Seifert on Sunday. Kuldeep Yadav was the bowler and he tempted Seifert forward with a flighted delivery that spun away from him. Dhoni took the ball in his gloves and took off the bails, all in 0.099 seconds.

Advertising

Hosts New Zealand got off to a flying start thanks to Colin Munro and Seifert. The pair smashed an opening partnership of 80 runs off just 46 balls. Munro was especially brutal and he missed out on a century later in the night but the first breakthrough came in the form of Seifert’s wicket in Kuldeep’s first over of the match.

Dhoni looked confident and sure of the flash-stumping as he started walking towards his teammates to celebrate the wicket. The replays showed that the stumping was very close, with commentators expressing surprise when the third umpire decided that Seifert had to go. But they all were unequivocal in their praise of the 37-year-old former India captain’s agility.

Dhoni stumping pic.twitter.com/rdXvDsv9hL — Karthick Dk (@KarthickDk5) 10 February 2019

The flash-like stumping had Twitter buzzing at the former captain’s brilliance as he shut his critics for ‘still having it’. Here are some of the best reactions:

Might be lucky with the decision but was another classic Dhoni stumping. #StillHasIt — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 February 2019

Tim Seifert’s flying start comes to an end. Dhoni’s fast hands behind the stumps off Yadav and a tight line call see him go for 43. 80/1 now in the 8th. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/UbFZKnA0Xh #NZvIND ??= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/30LH4lVXrq — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 10 February 2019

It almost seems as if the third umpire gave Seifert out based on Dhoni’s ridiculously quick hands and his confidence that he had his man! #NZvsIND #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 10 February 2019

MS Dhoni’s stunning work from behind the stumps provided India with a breakthrough but Colin Munro is unperturbed! The New Zealand opener is leading the charge, lifting his side to 118/1 in 12 overs. #NZvIND LIVE ??https://t.co/Prav9uu6cA pic.twitter.com/LqPISIjgz2 — ICC (@ICC) 10 February 2019 Advertising

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the series-deciding third T20I. India made one change with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand also made one change with Blair Tickner replacing Lockie Ferguson.