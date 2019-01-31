India vs New Zealand: Fourth ODI defeat reality check for us, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After losing the fourth ODI on Thursday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that the eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Hamilton is a reality check for India ahead of the World Cup 2019.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar stressed on the need to improve in the next few matches. “If you look at the cricket we have been playing in the last few months, we have played good cricket and such matches come after some time. So it is a kind of reality check what we can do and improve in the next matches.”

“We were confident after winning the series but things didn’t go our way. I don’t want to take credit away from these guys. They bowled really well and outplayed us,” he added. “Not really, we have played in England, South Africa and Australia, and we have done really well. I would say they bowled really well, bowled some amazing and unplayable balls and yes overall, they outplayed us.”

After India sealed the series 3-0, India skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the rest of the series. Admitting that the visitors missed Kohli in their fourth match, Bhushneswar said, “See you always miss him (Kohli) in such kind of wickets but at the same time it was an opportunity for Shubman Gill who came in his place. What he (Kohli) has done is amazing but we always don’t want to depend on him. We can’t say that from just one match. It was a tough wicket to bat. It wasn’t a lost opportunity but it is a learning for all of us.”

Surprised at the way the wicket behaved at the Seddon Park, Bhuvneshwar said, “I was a bit surprised, if you look at the wicket, it shouldn’t play the way it played. But yes, but that’s how this game is, it is unpredictable. The way Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme bowled was quite beautiful.”

Bhuvneshwar, however, hoped that the T20 series would be different as they are a different format. “Yes, of course but the format will be different and I am sure we won’t get this kind of wicket but in the one-day matches back home we can take a few things from here,” he said. “Ya, it (rhythm) is back but more important is that I am getting wickets. It helps your confidence which you can carry in the next few matches. So yes rhythm is back and pace is up there where I wanted.”