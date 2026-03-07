IND vs NZ Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats, highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers ahead of India vs New Zealand clash in Ahmedabad

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head, Highest Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers in T20 World Cup: In a bid for a historic T20 World Cup title defence, a roaring India will take on an inspiring New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

History will be at stake as India are eyeing to become the first country to win a T20 World Cup at home and successfully defend their world title, whereas the Kiwis are gunning to break a billion hearts and win their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

For the Men in Blue to lift the World Cup on Sunday, they need to break the jinx against the Blackcaps, as the latter have been unbeaten against India in T20 World Cups. In a total of three head-to-head games in the T20 WC, India have lost all three matches in 2007, 2016 and 2021.