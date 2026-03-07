IND vs NZ Final, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats, highest run-scorers, leading wicket-takers ahead of India vs New Zealand clash in Ahmedabad

Here's the leading run getter, highest wicket-taker and all the head-to-head stats you need to know before the action-packed World Cup final.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 7, 2026 06:48 PM IST
India vs New Zealand head to head record. (CREIMAS for BCCI)India vs New Zealand head to head record. (CREIMAS for BCCI)
IND vs NZ Head-to-Head, Highest Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers in T20 World Cup: In a bid for a historic T20 World Cup title defence, a roaring India will take on an inspiring New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

History will be at stake as India are eyeing to become the first country to win a T20 World Cup at home and successfully defend their world title, whereas the Kiwis are gunning to break a billion hearts and win their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

For the Men in Blue to lift the World Cup on Sunday, they need to break the jinx against the Blackcaps, as the latter have been unbeaten against India in T20 World Cups. In a total of three head-to-head games in the T20 WC, India have lost all three matches in 2007, 2016 and 2021.

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head record

  • Matches played: 30
  • India won: 18 (2 in Super Over)
  • New Zealand won: 11
  • Tied: 3 (Out of which India won two, 1 game remained tied via DLS)

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head record in T20 World Cup

  • Matches played: 3
  • India won: 0
  • New Zealand won: 3

Highest run-getter in IND vs NZ T20Is

Player Mat Inns Runs
SA Yadav (IND) 13 13 526
Rohit Sharma (IND) 17 17 511
Colin Munro (NZ) 12 12 426
Tim Seifert (NZ) 15 15 425
Kane Williamson (NZ) 13 13 419
Martin Guptill (NZ) 16 16 380
Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 19 19 366
Ross Taylor (NZ) 13 13 349
KL Rahul (IND) 8 8 322
Ishan Kishan (IND) 11 11 318
Virat Kohli (IND) 10 10 311
Glenn Phillips (NZ) 16 14 311
Brandon McCullum (NZ) 4 4 261
Hardik Pandya (IND) 18 15 242
Mitchell Santner (NZ) 26 23 242
Shreyas Iyer (IND) 13 11 225

Leading wicket-takers in IND vs NZ T20Is

Player Mat Inns BBI Wickets
Ish Sodhi (NZ) 25 25 3/18 30
Mitchell Santner (NZ) 26 26 4/11 23
Tim Southee (NZ) 17 17 3/16 20
Arshdeep Singh (IND) 9 9 5/51 17
Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 14 14 3/12 16
Hardik Pandya (IND) 18 15 4/16 13
Trent Boult (NZ) 7 7 4/34 12
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 14 14 2/26 11
Lockie Ferguson (NZ) 10 10 2/22 10
Axar Patel (IND) 7 7 3/9 10
Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 8 8 2/26 9
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 11 11 2/24 9
Mohammed Siraj (IND) 4 4 4/17 8
Shardul Thakur (IND) 6 6 2/21 8

Highest run-scorers in IND vs NZ T20 World Cups

  • MS Dhoni (IND) – 54 runs in 2 matches
  • Gautam Gambhir (IND) – 51 runs in 1 match
  • Daryl Mitchell (NZ) – 49 runs in 1 match
  • Brendon McCullum (NZ) – 45 runs in 1 match
  • Craig McMillan (NZ) – 44 runs in 1 match

Highest wicket-takers in IND vs NZ T20 World Cups

  • Ish Sodhi (NZ) – 5 wickets in 2 matches
  • Mitchell Santner (NZ) – 4 wickets in 2 matches
  • Daniel Vettori (NZ) – 4 wickets in 1 match
  • Trent Boult (NZ) – 3 wickets in 1 match
  • Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 3 wickets in 2 matches

