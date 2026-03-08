India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Ahmedabad Weather Live Updates: IND chase history, NZ looking to spoil the party

India vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026 Live: IND take on NZ at Narendra Modi Stadium. (PTI)

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final, Ahmedabad Weather Today Live Updates: After just over a month of relentless action, India and New Zealand are the only two teams left standing with the two teams set to face off in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad on Sunday. In recent years, these two teams have faced each other in finals of ICC events with India defeating the Kiwis in the Champions Trophy final in 2025 while the Black Caps got one up on the hosts in the final of the 2021 World Test Championship.

Both teams haven’t really looked like an all conquering unit in this World Cup leaving Sunday’s match to be any one’s ball game. India stuttered to a 29-run win over USA to start their campaign before defeating Namibia in the following match. They then trounced Pakistan and ended the group stage commitments with a win over Netherlands. They, however, got a jolt when they went down to South Africa in the first match of the Super 8s before recovering to beat Zimbabwe and West Indies and qualifying for the semis where they eked out a nervy 7-run win against England.

Story continues below this ad In contrast, New Zealand played their best match of the tournament in the semifinal against South Africa where they smashed the Proteas by 9 wickets. However, their start wasn’t that strong with the Kiwis falling to South Africa in the Group stages after defeating Afghanistan and UAE. They qualified for the Super 8s after defeating Canada but their first match in the Super 8s vs Pakistan was washed out. They then defeated Sri Lanka and lost to England and had to wait till the last day of the round to know their fate. With Pakistan failing to overhaul their net run rate vs Sri Lanka, New Zealand scraped through to the last 4. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM NARENDRA MODI STADIUM WHERE IND FACE NZ IN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL BELOW Live Updates Mar 8, 2026 09:07 AM IST India vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026 Live: A message Mitch Santner to folks back in New Zealand The timing of this match does absolutely no favours to New Zealanders who may want to catch it live on TV. It starts at 2.30am NZT. But Santner has urged folks back home to find it in them to sit and watch the game, and cheer for their team, in this lovely message that New Zealand Cricket has posted. Replies show how much Indians can't help but love this. A message to Aotearoa from captain Mitchell Santner ✉️ pic.twitter.com/znAGHC4bNd — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 7, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 8, 2026 08:52 AM IST India vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Hello and welcome! Well, here we go again! About two and a half years ago, it was Australia and Pat Cummins who were relishing the idea of silencing the masses at the Narendra Modi Stadium before the 2023 World Cup final, and then savouring the satisfaction of doing exactly that. Now, it is Australia's gentile trans-Tasman neighbours who are looking forward to doing the same thing. Mitch Santner knows how the Indian crowd works. He has seen how quiet they can get when he played a central role in New Zealand's stunning Test series win in India in late 2024 that left the hosts' proud home record in tatters and their fans in shock. At the same time, he also knows that things won't get too nasty. Regardless of how many times India may have suffered heartbreak at the hands of the BlackCaps in big tournaments, Indian fans can't help but look at them with admiration and adoration. Well, that is pretty much the case with any cricket fan in the world really, New Zealand make themselves very hard to hate. And so will Suryakumar Yadav's men, who had been rightly touted outright favourites to win this tournament long before it started, get past the big-tournament-big-match shocks India usually get against New Zealand? Or will the BlackCaps prevail and notch up what could be the most significant victory in their cricket history outside of the 2021 WTC win? We will find out at the end of the day today! Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav ahead of T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) Can Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India produce the perfect game in the final? The vacant orange seats of the Narendra Modi Stadium burned bright in the hot Ahmedabad sun. So hot that even the pictures would emit the heat. Children in white shirts, trousers and caps rehearsed flag choreography while the PA rolled out music. The tired ground staff coiled in their dugouts to catch a siesta. The afternoon before the final was laid back and without the buzz that marked the last time India featured in a summit clash here, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Australia humbled them, and jet planes pirouetted into the air. (READ MORE)

