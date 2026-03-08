India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India look to defend title on home turf

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Final Live Score Updates: Co-hosts and defending champions India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue where, not too long ago, India had suffered a cruel heartbreak in the ODI World Cup final.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

India have made it to the final after just one stumble, against South Africa in the Super 8, which required them to fight for survival in the remaining games, including against the West Indies. But since the defeat to the Proteas, Suryakumar Yadav’s men have been in imperious form coming into the final. The semi-final against England though was a close affair, with the Men in Blue winning by just seven runs after smashing 253 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Zealand, on the other hand, enter the final on a high after delivering a knockout punch on South Africa, who were the only unbeaten team in the event at that stage, in the semis. New Zealand didn’t just defeat South Africa, they humbled them with a nine-wicket rout, thanks to Finn Allen’s record-breaking unbeaten century which he got off just 33 balls.

Live Updates Mar 8, 2026 02:18 PM IST India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Hola! Hello and welcome to the final of India vs New Zealand. Both sides haveplayed bilateral series just before the tournament, and it was a pretty one-sided affair on that occasion with India blasting out the Kiwis bowling regularly, but this is a different ICC tournament, and New Zealand are a different prospect altogther India will need to be as good as they have been and give a full game to get over the line. It is a cracking game coming up, so stay with us for all the live updates.