India vs New Zealand: Cricket fraternity congratulates India for ‘fantastic win’ in 5th ODI

India vs New Zealand: India notched up a comfortable 35-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI to secure the five-match series 4-1 in Wellington on Sunday. 

India tour of New Zealand 2019
India finished the series 4-1. (Source: AP)

India notched up a comfortable 35-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI to secure the five-match series 4-1 in Wellington on Sunday. Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) forged a 98-run stand to ensure India ended with a fighting 252. Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls also proved crucial towards the end of the innings.

New Zealand remained in the contest till the 37th over before Jimmy Neesham (44 off 32) was dismissed.  Yuvzendra Chahal took three timely wickets for India, conceding just 41 runs in 10 overs. The cricket fraternity congratulated the men in blue for the ‘fantastic win’ in Wellington.

India now play three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday.

