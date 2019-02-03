India vs New Zealand: Cricket fraternity congratulates India for ‘fantastic win’ in 5th ODI

India notched up a comfortable 35-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI to secure the five-match series 4-1 in Wellington on Sunday. Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) forged a 98-run stand to ensure India ended with a fighting 252. Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls also proved crucial towards the end of the innings.

Advertising

New Zealand remained in the contest till the 37th over before Jimmy Neesham (44 off 32) was dismissed. Yuvzendra Chahal took three timely wickets for India, conceding just 41 runs in 10 overs. The cricket fraternity congratulated the men in blue for the ‘fantastic win’ in Wellington.

Great to win this game after being 18-4, great contributions from the middle, lower order today and really loved the way @ImRo45 used these combination of bowlers. Congratulations @BCCI #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/FXR6tDSzLt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2019

Fantastic win from India. This one will really please the team a lot & I just loved the intensity with which they bowled today ,despite having already won the series. Great contributions from the middle order with the bat and some excellent bowling by each of the bowlers #NZvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2019

India will be very pleased with this win. Shankar and Kedar as 5th bowlers bowled 11 overs for just 53, and that was very crucial in the context of the match. Great 4-1 series win #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/HUbSeY8gbU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 3, 2019

Game Over! #TeamIndia clinch the final ODI by 35 runs and wrap the series 4-1 #NZvIND ???????? pic.twitter.com/2cRTTnS8Ss — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2019

Recovered from an early collapse. And then defended a reasonably small total…well done, India 😊🙌 #NZvInd @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2019

Victory for India! They triumph by 35 runs in the 5th ODI to seal a 4-1 series win. #NZvIND SCORECARD ??https://t.co/pMY7C9gsJt pic.twitter.com/X9ruPfrxIa — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

India now play three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday.