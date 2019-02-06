India vs New Zealand: Conceding runs in middle overs became crucial, says Krunal Pandya

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya said that leaking runs aplenty in the middle overs proved costly for the men in blue as India succumbed to a disastrous 80-run loss against New Zealand in the first T20 International in Wellington on Wednesday. Stating that bowling in the Powerplay was equally difficult, the elder of the Pandya brothers maintained that the target wasn’t easy to chase.

“In the Powerplay as well as in the middle overs also, we gave away plenty of runs,” Krunal said at the post-match press conference.

“Yes, obviously I guess, when you are chasing 218 (220), it’s not that easy. Initially, we gave away (too many) runs and kept on leaking runs in the middle overs as well. So no matter how the pitch was, the scoreboard pressure was obviously there,” he said after India were bowled out for 139 while chasing 220.

According to Krunal, it was a combination of poor bowling and great batting by the Black Caps that led to India’s defeat.

“They batted really well and we bowled a few loose deliveries as well. So it was a combination of both,” he explained.

India were equally poor in the field dropping at least three catches. When asked if wind and cold conditions posed a problem while fielding, Krunal replied, “No not that much. It was fine. In fact, it was good weather to play. As far as the wind is concerned, it wasn’t difficult to catch the ball so I guess it was absolutely fine.”

“Dropping catches is a part and parcel of the game. One day you might take a blinder like Siraj and then another day two catches (Dhoni and Karthik) get dropped as well. It’s just that you have to learn from every game,” he said.

New Zealand’s Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/17 and lauding his efforts, Pandya said, “I did play against him (recently) in an India A game when we came for the A tour. I always knew that he was a good player but today he proved why.”

Stressing that the Indian team will make a comeback in the next game at Auckland, Krunal said, “We have all the required ingredients of a good team. Batting depth, multiple bowling options. Just that it was one of the bad days. We have to now rectify ourselves and not repeat the same mistakes in the next game.”