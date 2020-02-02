5-0 in New Zealand: ‘This will be remembered for a long long time’

India’s Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer react during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui. (AP) India’s Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer react during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui. (AP)

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format on Sunday.

The Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, shared seven wickets among them for 25 runs in match-changing 7.2 overs to restrict the Kiwis to 156 for nine while defending 163 for three.

Bumrah conceded just 12 runs in his four overs and got rid of three batsmen, bowling block-hole deliveries during death overs.

India’s total was built around stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma’ 60-run knock after they elected to bat.

Here are the best reactions after the match-

Team India 🇮🇳 😍👌🙌🏽

Well done to everyone @BCCI — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 2, 2020

Whether 2 required of 4 balls , 18 required of 3 overs or 57 needed of 9 overs, all with plenty of wickets in hand for New Zealand in the last 3 T20’s, #TeamIndia just being simply brilliant in not giving up. A well- deserved Whitewash, great spirit #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/hqKecsdVbC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 2, 2020

5-0 victory on foreign soil, happy days, plenty of positives to take … congratulations @BCCI #TeamIndia on a super duper performance #NZvsIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 2, 2020

First team to win a T20I series 5-0! @imVkohli looked his best as captain as his team staged comebacks in crunch situations.

This team is full of grit and character! Congratulations! 🇮🇳 👏🏼#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FWb2drRwkX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 2, 2020

India didn’t stop hoping that the match could be won. New Zealand kept believing that the match could still be lost. The story of the #NZvInd T20i series. 5-0 is just incredible in the shortest format. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 2, 2020

White wash by team India here in New Zealand in the t20. This will be remembered for a long long time. Big plus for me how fast bowlers have bowled under pressure apart from bumrah 👏👏 #shami #shardul #saini #nzvsind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 2, 2020

Unbelievable stuff !!! Great performance team india 🇮🇳 5 , 0 away is just incredible ☝🏼 congratulations boys party 🥳 to banti hai 💃🏼 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2020

Must confess I didn’t think it would be 5-0. Excellent as India were, New Zealand’s back-up was found wanting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 2, 2020

NZ have lost the last three games having needed 2 from 4 with Williamson (95*) on strike, defending 10 from 2 in the Super Over, needing 11 from 12 with Seifert (54*) & Taylor (23*) at the crease & needing 48 from 45 with Seifert (50*) at the crease & seven wickets left. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) February 2, 2020

Man of the Match 👉 Jasprit Bumrah

Man of the Series 👉 KL Rahul Well done, boys! 🙌 #NZvIND #KorboLorboJeetbo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 2, 2020

This is only the third time that India have whitewashed opponents in away T20 series and the first time in a five-match rubber. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

