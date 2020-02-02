Follow Us:
Sunday, February 02, 2020
Budget 2020

5-0 in New Zealand: ‘This will be remembered for a long long time’

This is only the third time that India have whitewashed opponents in away T20 series and the first time in a five-match rubber. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 2, 2020 5:18:45 pm
India’s Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer react during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui. (AP)

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format on Sunday.

The Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, shared seven wickets among them for 25 runs in match-changing 7.2 overs to restrict the Kiwis to 156 for nine while defending 163 for three.

Bumrah conceded just 12 runs in his four overs and got rid of three batsmen, bowling block-hole deliveries during death overs.

India’s total was built around stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma’ 60-run knock after they elected to bat.

Here are the best reactions after the match-

 

This is only the third time that India have whitewashed opponents in away T20 series and the first time in a five-match rubber. India had blanked the West Indies 3-0 in 2019 and beat Australia 3-0 in 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs New Zealand: Shots of the series
India vs New Zealand: Shots of the series
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 02: Latest News