Team India to be offered mixed-soil pitch for final against New Zealand, to avoid past World Cup disasters from Ahmedabad

Taking a cue from its past two setbacks where the Indian team lost two big-ticket games in a World Cup at Ahmedabad, the Indian team will be offered a mixed-soil pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for their ICC T20 World Cup final game against New Zealand.

The Indian Express understands that this particular track is a mixed soil pitch but with more of red soil in it, than black. Higher percentage of red soil helps the ball come easy onto the bat in both innings, and also offers good bounce.

It will be the same pitch where South Africa played Canada in their league game and scored 213 for 5 while Canada ended up their innings on 156/8.