Team India to be offered mixed-soil pitch for final against New Zealand, to avoid past World Cup disasters from Ahmedabad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Taking a cue from its past two setbacks where the Indian team lost two big-ticket games in a World Cup at Ahmedabad, the Indian team will be offered a mixed-soil pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for their ICC T20 World Cup final game against New Zealand.
The Indian Express understands that this particular track is a mixed soil pitch but with more of red soil in it, than black. Higher percentage of red soil helps the ball come easy onto the bat in both innings, and also offers good bounce.
It will be the same pitch where South Africa played Canada in their league game and scored 213 for 5 while Canada ended up their innings on 156/8.
The reason for choosing this wicket which has a higher red soil content than black, is India’s past history of losing two important games. India lost to Australia in the 50 overs 2023 World Cup final on a pitch that was played on black soil, which tends to make the track sluggish, as was witnessed in how Indian batsmen struggled to get going on November 19, 2023. The heartbreak is still nursed across the country.
More recently, India lost to South Africa in the Super 8s of the ongoing World Cup by over 70 runs, which was an eye-opener for this Indian team, with the venue slated to host the final.
“The Indian team will be offered a mixed-soil pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the finals,” a source told The Indian Express. “It will be a sporting pitch where there won’t be any undue advantage. More of red soil on this track means there will be some bounce and batsmen will also have an advantage,” the source added.
India’s team management was not happy with some of the pitches offered during the league games. They had expressed their displeasure to local curators. It was one of the reasons the Indian board had decided to send its staff to have a word with local curators on pitch preparation.
The Indian team will put in one final preparation session on Saturday and will also take a closer look at the surface. Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium where India defeated England in the semifinals, was one for the batters, where 500 runs were scored in the last T20 game.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.