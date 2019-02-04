India vs New Zealand: Biggest learning has been to be aggressive when Indian spinners toss the ball up, says Suzie Bates

After the Indian women cricket team won the ODI series against hosts New Zealand by 2-1 margin, the White Ferns senior batswoman Suzie Bates said that her biggest learning from the series has been the need to stay aggressive when the Indian spinners toss the ball up.

Having already sealed the series, the Indian women’s cricket team put up an ordinary effort with the bat to go down by eight wickets in the third and final ODI in Hamilton on Friday. The visitors could muster only 149 after being put in to bat as New Zealand chased down the target in 29.2 overs to register a morale-boosting win.

Searching answers to tackle spin twins Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bist, Bist said after the final match, “We really wanted to try and back our bowlers up with our chase. The win gives massive confidence to the group. After the first two games, it would have been disappointing not to have come out and play well.”

Bates, who brought up her 25th ODI half-century, spoke about the positives of the win, saying, “The way we played the spinners (was the biggest positive).”

“We have got to be aggressive when they toss the ball up and that has been my biggest learning. We have to attack when we are having a partnership as both batters settled makes scoring a bit easier.”

The three-match T20I series will begin in Wellington on February 6.