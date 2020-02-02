Numbers Game: Bumrah’s economy, Dube’s expense and Rohit Sharma’s consistency

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryll Mitchell during the 5th T20I. (AP) Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryll Mitchell during the 5th T20I. (AP)

Riding on Jasprit Bumrah’s clinical bowling, India completed a clean sweep over hosts New Zealand in the five-match T20I series. This was also India’s first T20I series win against the Kiwis in their own backyard and their third clean sweep against any side involving more than three matches.

India are the first team to whitewash an opponent in a five-match T20I series.

Defending 164, Bumrah maintained a disciplined line and length as he conceded just 13 in his four-overs quota, bowling at an economy rate of three. In addition, he also picked the wickets of opener Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, and Tim Southee.

READ | Kohli backs Williamson, says ‘New Zealand cricket in best hands’

Bumrah started off the Indian attack with a wicket maiden, making him the bowler with the maximum maiden overs in T20I cricket. It was his seventh maiden in T20Is.

Most 50+ scores in T20Is – Rohit Sharma

Apart from Bumrah, deputy Rohit Sharma also led the team from the front as he chipped in with a crucial 60 off 41 balls. His pivotal knock helped him edge over Virat Kohli in the tally of most 50-plus scores in T20Is.

Rohit now leads the chart with 25, one ahead of the current Indian skipper. He also holds the highest score and by an Indian on New Zealand soil in the shortest format of the game.

Most expensive over by an Indian in T20Is – Shivam Dube

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube was rocked by the Kiwi pair of Ross Taylor and Tim Siefert. The duo combined to smash the 26-year-old seamer for 34 runs in an over, which included four sixes, one single, and one boundary no-ball.

Something that Shivam would like to forget but the wrath of Taylor and Siefert saw him topping the charts of most expensive over by an Indian in T20Is. The previous holder of the unfateful record was Stuart Binny, who conceded 32 runs against West Indies in 2016.

Sanju Samson’s gravity-defying leap on the fence is a must watch

In global terms, Dube stands second in the list as Yuvraj Singh’s carnage of Stuart Broad in 2007 World T20s still tops the chart.

Most Runs by an Indian in a bilateral T20 series – KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who is enjoying a great outing with whatever role he is assigned, scored the most number of runs by an Indian in a bilateral T20I series. Rahul accumulated 224 in the five matches.

First Kiwi cricketer to play 100 T20Is – Ross Taylor

For New Zealand, experienced candidate Ross Taylor became the first Kiwi cricketer to feature in 100 T20Is. Shoaib Malik and Rohit Sharma are the only two cricketers, who have featured in over 100 T20Is.

Quickest opening pair to 1000 runs in T20Is – Rohit and Rahul

The Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul duo are the quickest opening pair to reach 1000 runs in T20I cricket, getting to the mark in their 18th match. They have now scored 1019 runs in 18 matches at an average of 59.94 and a run rate of 10.16 as a pair.

WATCH | KL Rahul does a MS Dhoni to effect brilliant run-out in 5th T20I

Most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series) – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has won 10 out of the 15 series he has led India in T20Is. This is the best percentage of wins for any captain. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis had won nine of his first 15 series as captain in this format.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd