India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Playing 11: Will IND recall Sooryavanshi for Samson in Hamilton?

India will look to close out their New Zealand tour on a winning note when they face the hosts in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, with the five-match series already secured at 3-1. The visitors were handed a reality check in Auckland, where Glenn Phillips’ 107 and Jacob Duffy’s four-wicket haul powered New Zealand to an 87-run win, exposing India’s bowling frailties and their batting’s over-reliance on the top order.

The biggest selection question surrounds the opening pair, with Sanju Samson’s form dipping sharply after his 67 in the series opener. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose 45 off 19 in Wellington remains one of the innings of the tour, is pushing for a recall.