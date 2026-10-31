India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Playing 11: Will IND recall Sooryavanshi for Samson in Hamilton?

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India will look to close out their New Zealand tour on a winning note when they face the hosts in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, with the five-match series already secured at 3-1. The visitors were handed a reality check in Auckland, where Glenn Phillips’ 107 and Jacob Duffy’s four-wicket haul powered New Zealand to an 87-run win, exposing India’s bowling frailties and their batting’s over-reliance on the top order.
The biggest selection question surrounds the opening pair, with Sanju Samson’s form dipping sharply after his 67 in the series opener. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose 45 off 19 in Wellington remains one of the innings of the tour, is pushing for a recall.
The bowling remains a puzzle, with Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy yet to feature, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s expensive comeback and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s costly over in Auckland could prompt changes. India will want momentum heading into the ODI leg beginning November 4.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Predicted Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.