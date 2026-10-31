India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

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India will look to end their New Zealand tour on a winning note when they face the hosts in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, having already sealed the series 3-1.
The visitors were handed a reality check in Auckland, where Glenn Phillips’ blistering 107 and Jacob Duffy’s four-wicket haul powered New Zealand to an 87-run win, exposing India’s bowling frailties and their batting’s over-reliance on the top order.
With the series already in the bag, Shreyas Iyer’s side could ring in changes, with the spotlight on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to the XI in place of Sanju Samson, and if a specialist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy finally gets a look-in.
Here’s the live streaming details of IND vs NZ 5th T20I:
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I: Live streaming info
When will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match take place?
The fifth T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, November 1.
Where will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match take place?
The fifth India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
What time will the toss for the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match take place?
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will take place at 12:00 pm IST.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match begin?
The India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match will kick off at 12:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand T20I Series Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner.