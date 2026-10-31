India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs NZ match?

India will look to end their New Zealand tour on a winning note when they face the hosts in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, having already sealed the series 3-1.

The visitors were handed a reality check in Auckland, where Glenn Phillips’ blistering 107 and Jacob Duffy’s four-wicket haul powered New Zealand to an 87-run win, exposing India’s bowling frailties and their batting’s over-reliance on the top order.

With the series already in the bag, Shreyas Iyer’s side could ring in changes, with the spotlight on whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to the XI in place of Sanju Samson, and if a specialist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav or Varun Chakaravarthy finally gets a look-in.