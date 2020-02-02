India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates: Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli in the Indian side. Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit confirmed that he would bat at No.3 as Sanju Samson gets another chance to open the innings. Tim Southee fielded the same playing XI for the final T20I. Williamson is out of the side after an ACL injury. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav not included in the side for the fifth T20I as well.
Samson departed shortly after hitting a marvellous six in the previous T20I. India’s fielding will be under the scanner as they have struggled to patrol the boundary and take catches under the lights.
Highlights
IND XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
NZ XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
It looks like a good surface. Kane was a late change, he still felt a bit of discomfort and hopefully he'll be fit for the one-dayers. We want to go back to doing what we do well and the results will take care of themselves. We're playing the same team.
We'll bat first. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. The combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that as well. We want to continue the momentum and it is not everyday that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We have to avoid being complacent; by no means are New Zealand not a good team. Just the one change - I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.
Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat first. Virat Kohli is out of the side. Sanju Samson to open the innings again as Rohit will bat at No.3.
Ross Taylor to become the second New Zealand cricketer after Suzie Bates to play 100 T20Is
Hello and welcome to India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live blog. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport in the last T20I of the series. The weather conditions are expected to help the seamers with the new ball. Dew is unlikely to trouble the bowlers.