Sunday, February 02, 2020
Budget 2020
Live now

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first as Virat Kohli got rested for the final T20I

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 2, 2020 12:14:19 pm
india vs new zealand, cricket, ind vs nz, ind vs nz live score, ind vs nz 2020, ind vs nz 5th t20, ind vs nz 5th t20 live score, ind vs nz 5th t20 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, hotstar live cricket, india vs new zealand live streaming, india vs new zealand live match, India vs new zealand 5th t20, India vs new zealand 5th t20 live streaming India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Updates

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Score Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates: Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli in the Indian side. Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit confirmed that he would bat at No.3 as Sanju Samson gets another chance to open the innings. Tim Southee fielded the same playing XI for the final T20I. Williamson is out of the side after an ACL injury. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav not included in the side for the fifth T20I as well.

Samson departed shortly after hitting a marvellous six in the previous T20I. India’s fielding will be under the scanner as they have struggled to patrol the boundary and take catches under the lights.

Live Blog

Highlights

    12:07 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Playing XIs

    IND XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

    NZ XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

    12:06 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Tim Southee at toss

    It looks like a good surface. Kane was a late change, he still felt a bit of discomfort and hopefully he'll be fit for the one-dayers. We want to go back to doing what we do well and the results will take care of themselves. We're playing the same team.

    12:06 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Rohit Sharma at coin toss

    We'll bat first. It looks like a good pitch and that's what we want to challenge our team as well to defend totals. The combination we played in the last game was very good and we want to continue with that as well. We want to continue the momentum and it is not everyday that we get a chance to make it 5-0. We have to avoid being complacent; by no means are New Zealand not a good team. Just the one change - I come in for Virat and Sanju will open. I will bat at three.

    12:05 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Toss update

    Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat first. Virat Kohli is out of the side. Sanju Samson to open the innings again as Rohit will bat at No.3. 

    11:39 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Ross Taylor's 100th T20I

    Ross Taylor to become the second New Zealand cricketer after Suzie Bates to play 100 T20Is

    11:23 (IST)02 Feb 2020
    Weather Report

    Hello and welcome to India vs New Zealand 5th T20I live blog. Rain is unlikely to play spoilsport in the last T20I of the series. The weather conditions are expected to help the seamers with the new ball. Dew is unlikely to trouble the bowlers. 

    Squads:

    India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

    New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

