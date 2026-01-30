India vs New Zealand 5th T20: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records, and Other Details

India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) 5th T20 Match Date, Time, Squad, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: All eyes will be on the struggling Sanju Samson, who will be playing in front of a doting home crowd in Thiruvananthapuram.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJan 30, 2026 04:15 PM IST
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match Date, Time: Sanju Samson will be looking to get a big score in front of his home crowd. (BCCI Photo)IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match Date, Time: Sanju Samson will be looking to get a big score in front of his home crowd. (BCCI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match Date, Time: Suryakumar Yadav’s India host Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. India have already confirmed a series win for themselves but New Zealand avoided being swept away by winning the fourth T20I.

India had chosen to experiment in that fourth match, choosing to not hand the ball to all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya and going with five frontline bowlers. India could shake up their bowling department once again and bring in Varun Chakaravarthy after resting him from the previous two matches. While there may not be too many changes in the batting department, all eyes will be on home favourite Sanju Samson. This is the first series he is playing with the knowledge that he is the first choice opener and wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup and he has had lean returns. He has scored a meagre 40 runs in four innings.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand predicted XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy/Lockie Ferguson.

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head record

  • Matches played: 29
  • India won: 17 (2 in Super Over)
  • New Zealand won: 11
  • Tied: 1

IND vs NZ: Thiruvananthapuram Pitch Report

This will be the fifth men’s T20I to be played at this ground and the first since November 2023. The pitch has generally been friendly for big hitting in previous games, three of which India have won. This series have featured some belters across venues and it should be pretty much the same this time around as well.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I livestreaming details

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7.00 PM IST on Saturday.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

Story continues below this ad

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar's recovery going as per plan as he's expected to play a part at least from Super 8s stage
Sundar

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
Tirupati
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
mardaani 3 review
Daldal review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Gandhi Ambedkar
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News