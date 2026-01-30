India vs New Zealand 5th T20: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records, and Other Details

IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match Date, Time: Suryakumar Yadav’s India host Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. India have already confirmed a series win for themselves but New Zealand avoided being swept away by winning the fourth T20I.

India had chosen to experiment in that fourth match, choosing to not hand the ball to all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya and going with five frontline bowlers. India could shake up their bowling department once again and bring in Varun Chakaravarthy after resting him from the previous two matches. While there may not be too many changes in the batting department, all eyes will be on home favourite Sanju Samson. This is the first series he is playing with the knowledge that he is the first choice opener and wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup and he has had lean returns. He has scored a meagre 40 runs in four innings.