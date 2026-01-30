India vs New Zealand 5th T20: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Playing XI Prediction, Head-to-Head Records, and Other Details

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs NZ 5th T20 Match Date, Time: Suryakumar Yadav’s India host Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. India have already confirmed a series win for themselves but New Zealand avoided being swept away by winning the fourth T20I.
India had chosen to experiment in that fourth match, choosing to not hand the ball to all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya and going with five frontline bowlers. India could shake up their bowling department once again and bring in Varun Chakaravarthy after resting him from the previous two matches. While there may not be too many changes in the batting department, all eyes will be on home favourite Sanju Samson. This is the first series he is playing with the knowledge that he is the first choice opener and wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup and he has had lean returns. He has scored a meagre 40 runs in four innings.
India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
New Zealand predicted XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy/Lockie Ferguson.
This will be the fifth men’s T20I to be played at this ground and the first since November 2023. The pitch has generally been friendly for big hitting in previous games, three of which India have won. This series have featured some belters across venues and it should be pretty much the same this time around as well.
The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7.00 PM IST on Saturday.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.
