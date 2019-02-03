India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal script 35-run win for India

India bowled out New Zealand for 217 in the 5th ODI to script a 35-run victory in the 5th ODI against New Zealand. Out to chase 253 runs target set up by India, the Kiwis got off to a bright start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which allowed India to get back into the game, despite defending a low total. Mohammed Shami dismissed both the openers before the first powerplay, which built pressure on the Kiwis.

Advertising

Skipper Kane Williamson, who was batting on 37 along with Tom Latham, threw away his wicket to Kedar Jadhav when he went for a slog sweep. The dismissal paved way for India to get back into the game. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets, while leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal impressed once again, recording figures of 3/41 in his 10 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India got off to a poor start, losing both the opening batsmen early on. Shubman Gill looked could for his short stay but failed to put on a show, giving away his wicket to Matt Henry. Trent Boult dismissed the returning MS Dhoni with a ripper to further deepen India’s slump.

Going four wickets down for just 18, Vijay Shankar and Ambati Rayudu stitched a solid 98-run partnership before the latter was run out following a mix-up. Rayudu continued to bat on with Kedar Jadhav and went on to score his 10th ODI fifty. The right-handed batsman, though, failed to convert it to a hundred, giving away his wicket to Henry for 90.

Hardik Pandya played a late cameo, smacking 45 runs in 22 balls, to take India’s total past 250. Boult dismissed the last two batsmen as India were all out for 253.

Advertising

With the win, India finished the ODI series with a 4-1 lead, which is their biggest win in the format in New Zealand. The two teams will now play a 3-match T20I series, the first of which will be played on Wednesday.