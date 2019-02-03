WATCH: MS Dhoni stuns Jimmy Neesham with freak run-out

During India’s fifth and final ODI against New Zealand that the visitors won by 35 runs, former India captain MS Dhoni stunned Jimmy Neesham with a freakish run-out in Wellington on Sunday. Dhoni, who holds the reputation of being the best man behind the stumps, effected a run-out to turn the match in India’s favour.

The incident happened in the second ball of the 37th over during Kedar Jadhav’s delivery which was pitched outside off stump turned and hit the pads of Neesham. The Indian part-timer felt that he got his man and straightaway went to appeal for a leg-before. The ball rolled behind the stumps and Neesham left his ground as he tried to steal a quick single. Mitchell Santner on the other end thought better of the situation, but Neesham was already outside the crease.

Dhoni, who’s always been a gamechanger, quickly threw the ball at the stumps, knocking the bails down. TV replays confirmed that the Kiwi batsman was well short of his crease and was forced to walk back to the pavilion on 44. After getting the vital wicket of Neesham, India quickly picked up the final three wickets to wrap the Kiwi innings on 217.

India earned a hard-fought victory against New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday to clinch the series with a 4-1 scoreline. After electing to bat first, India got off to a disastarous start as the visitors were reduced to 18/4 in less than 10 overs. However, a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket between Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar and a quick 45 off 22 deliveries by Hardik Pandya ensured India ended their innings with 252 on the board.

Rayudu was named as Man of the Match, while Mohammed Shami bagged the Man of the Series.