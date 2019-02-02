Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill likely to miss 5th ODI due to injuryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-5th-odi-martin-guptill-injury-colin-munro-5565701/

India vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill likely to miss 5th ODI due to injury

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill is doubtful to play in the 5th ODI against India in Wellington on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: India take on New Zealand. (Source: AP)
Martin Guptill will miss the 5th ODI. (Source: AP)

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill is doubtful to play the fifth and final ODI against India on Sunday in Wellington. According to New Zealand Cricket Twitter account, the right-handed batsman suffered a back injury during practice ahead of the match on Saturday.

The Kiwis have brought Colin Munro back to the squad as a potential replacement. The left-handed batsman was released due to poor form with the bat, to play the Super Smash game for Auckland Aces, on Saturday.

“Martin Guptill is in doubt for tomorrow’s fifth ODI against India after aggravating his lower back while fielding this afternoon. He’s been assessed by team physio Vijay Vallabh & will be reassessed tomorrow morning. Colin Munro will rejoin the ODI squad tomorrow morning,” the statement said.

The right-handed batsman has not been in the best of form with the bat in the series so far. In 4 ODIs, he has scored just 47 runs. Munro, who has been brought in as back up, is also facing a rough patch, having scored just 7, 31 and 8 in three innings.

India have already won the series after taking a 3-0 lead in the series so far on Monday. The Kiwis bounced back on Thursday to register their first win in the series to take the scoreline to 3-1.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 West Indies vs England: Patient West indies build strong position on Day 2
2 South Africa vs Pakistan: David Miller takes Proteas to win in 1st T20I
3 India vs New Zealand: How Trent Boult got his swing back