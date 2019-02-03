WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s double turned to single after Trent Boult spots a short run

India allrounder Hardik Pandya fired 45 runs in 22 balls to help India cross the 250-run mark in the 5th ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. But in the course of the innings, he has deducted a run as he failed to complete the run-up. The incident occurred in the 49th over, when the allrounder tried to go for a double off Jimmy Neesham.

As Pandya tried to complete a run quickly to get back, his bat dropped out of his hands, and he left it on the bowler’s end, before running back towards the striker’s end. The umpires failed to notice that his hands were not on the bat when the bat crossed the line, and neither did he step on the line.

But Trent Boult, who was standing in the field, and delivered the throw back to the bowler, was quick to notice and immediately pointed out the same to the umpires and called for a TV replay.

The replays confirmed Boult’s suspicions, and one run was deducted from Pandya and India’s total.

In the same over, the umpires came under scrutiny when a bouncer over Pandya’s head was not called a wide. The allrounder expressed his frustration and tried to talk to the umpires, but the decision was not changed. Later, Pandya hit a skier and was caught in the same over and asked it to be checked for a no-ball for height.

The full toss delivery was clearly pitched below the waist and he had to walk back. On the back of his innings, India managed to set up a competitive total of 253 runs to chase to the hosts.