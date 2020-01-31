India vs New Zealand 4th T20I, Wellington Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: Will it rain in Wellington?

In the night, skies will be clear, hence we can expect a full game on Friday. In the night, skies will be clear, hence we can expect a full game on Friday.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) 4th T20I, Wellington Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: After an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 matches, Team India now aiming to gear up for sweeping the series 5-0. Virat Kohli’s mene will be in no mood to letup when they face a heartbroken New Zealand team in the fourth T20 International at Wellington on Friday.

There is only a short turnaround time for the last two matches, back-to-back in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Both teams spent Thursday travelling from Hamilton to Wellington, and with a similar tight schedule for the final game of the series as well, there seems to be little chance of nets for either match.

Weather:

According to The Accuweather, there will be some clouds and the conditions will be windy in the day but expect the skies to clear as the day progresses. The temperature will hover between 18°C to 20°C at the game venue. In the night, skies will be clear, hence we can expect a full game on Friday. Weather, anyway, has been good so far in New Zealand as far as this series is concerned.

Pitch:

The pitches used in this stadium are drop-in decks and are batting friendly. Generally, the drop-in pitches have hard surfaces, thus, hit-the-deck-hard pacers should get some assistance in the game. The boundary size of the Westpac Stadium is not very large and a high-scoring contest might be on the cards.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah/Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (WK), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn

