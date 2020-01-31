There’s something new that I’ve learned: Kohli after second Super Over success

India defeated New Zealand in Super Overs. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) India defeated New Zealand in Super Overs. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

After securing yet another thrilling victory over New Zealand in the fourth encounter of the ongoing five-match T20I series in Hamilton on Friday, India skipper Virat Kohli stated that calmness and capitalising on the opportunities helps his team overcome see-saw battles like these.

This was the second match in the span of three days, which India won after taking the contest into Super Overs. Unlike the previous time, India had to score 14 off the six deliveries, which in-form batsman KL Rahul and Kohli achieved with ease.

“There’s something new that I’ve learned, that you’ve just got to stay calm in the game, observe what’s happening and if the opportunity comes then you capitalize on it,” Kohli said during the post-match ceremony.

Speaking on the fightback India produced especially after New Zealand stitched two solid partnerships in the middle, Kohli stated, “It feels good when you’re out of the game and get yourself back in, it really shows the character of the team.”

In the 166-run chase, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert added 74 runs for the second wicket and Seifert went on to add another 62 with veteran Ross Taylor to bring the hosts close to victory.

However, with seven required of the final six deliveries, Shradul Thakur bowled an exceptional 20th over, which included four wickets, as his efforts pushed the contest into the Super Over.

Kohli also mentioned that being an experienced member it becomes a duty to take responsibility on his shoulders and guide the team during these situations.

“Initially Sanju and KL were supposed to go given they can strike the ball well, but I went in because I was more experienced and in a pressure situation it was important for me to handle things. The two strikes off the first two balls were important and then I thought I’d get the ball in the gaps and get the job done. I haven’t been part of a super-over for too long but happy to have got my team across,” Kohli said.

Speaking on the new faces that were fielded in the playing XI for the clash, Kohli said, “I thought Sanju was fearless. This was his chance to take things away. I think Washy has played a lot, and Saini rushed the batsmen. We didn’t read the pitch well, after the first six he got carried away. Everyone looked to be in good head-space.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd