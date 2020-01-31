Super Over 2.0: India go 4-0 up as New Zealand choke yet again

India beat New Zealand in the Super Over. (Source: Twitter/CA) India beat New Zealand in the Super Over. (Source: Twitter/CA)

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: India defeated New Zealand in the fourth T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series on Friday. Batting first, India had posted a competitive 165/8 which was matched by New Zealand- 165/7.

New Zealand’s effort was largely built around opener Colin Munro and Tim Seifert’s half-centuries. Munro followed it up with an unbeaten 5 in the Super Over but it wasn’t enough as KL Rahul (5*) took Tim Southee to the cleaners.

This after the game was tied as India pacer Shardul Thakur came up with a brilliant last over just when it looked like the Kiwis would romp home with ease

Toss: New Zealand won a fourth consecutive toss and opted to field. Kane Williamson didn’t take part in the match owing to a shoulder niggle. Tim Southee was the stand-in skipper. India also made three changes with Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja rested. Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, and Navdeep Saini came into the playing eleven respectively.

1st innings: Samson (8) opened the innings with Rahul, but lasted only five balls before holing out. Virat Kohli (11) too was out cheaply, the ball looping up to extra cover and out caught off Hamish Bennett (2-41). Ish Sodhi (3/26) then got into the act and ran through India’s batting order.

India were struggling at 88/6 at one stage before Pandey’s lonesome rescue act took them to a respectable total. Pandey put on 43 runs with Thakur for the seventh wicket and then added another 22 with Saini. In doing so, Pandey brought up his half-century off 36 balls

2nd innings: Chasing 166, NZ openers were slow to get off the blocks as the Indian trio of Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah kept a tight line. It was Bumrah who struck the first blow when he dismissed Martin Guptill for 4.

Colin Munro (64) and Tim Seifert forged a 74-run stand which put the Kiwis in command. However, Munro’s relay run-out by Virat Kohli and Tom Bruce’s wicket occurred in a span of three balls which gave India a chance to turn things around. But it wasn’t until the last over that the men in blue looked like they could salvage a result.

7 runs were needed in the last over but the Kiwis choked yet again as Shardul Thakur bowled a terrific last over to take the game into the Super Over.

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 13 but India chased it down with ease as KL Rahul launched a brutal assault on Tim Southee.

