India vs New Zealand: ‘Kiwis are lovely but they are not very good at Super overs’

A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive time to take a 4-0 lead in the T20 International series on Friday.

Needing just 11 runs off the last two overs with seven wickets in hand, New Zealand dug a hole for themselves yet again, taking the game to a Super Over two nights after doing the same in Hamilton.

New Zealand managed 13 runs in six balls and India got there effortlessly.

Here are the best reactions from the match-

KL Rahul smashed 10 runs off the first two balls before he was caught. Then, a fired-up Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson finished the game in style.

Rising up to every challenge. What a game! 💯 👊🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5kUSbD3P4m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 31, 2020

Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs 😀 One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020

Another win in the Super Over 🙌🙌 #TeamIndia go 4-0 up in the series. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/G6GqM67RIv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2020

Lovely chaps the Kiwis but they are not very good at Super overs … !!! #NZvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2020

big congratualtions to team India on winning the nerve wracking game again.Shows the strength of the team. Every game there is a new hero.They enjoying every challenge thrown at them. #nzvsind #SuperOver — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 31, 2020

Quite Incredible to have a #SuperOver in back to back matches. The Indian seamers were simply outstanding in the last 3 overs to defend 18 . Love this quality of fighting till the end from India. Great win #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/Eq9lV83xcf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 31, 2020

4-0. Drama. Heartbreak again for New Zealand. India just too composed at the end. How good was that push for 2 from Virat! Could do that because Rahul had set it up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

Could have been 2-2. Instead it’s 4-0 #NZvIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) January 31, 2020

Who wants to be Tim Southee tonight?? 😐🙈 #NZvInd #SuperOver — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2020

Earlier, Manish Pandey proved his value to the team with an unbeaten 50 off 35 balls, taking India to 165 for eight from 88 for six in the 12th over.

India’s total wasn’t enough considering the batting-friendly conditions but the hosts made life a lot tougher for themselves from a commanding position before succumbing to pressure.

