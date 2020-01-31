Follow Us:
Friday, January 31, 2020
Must Read

India vs New Zealand: ‘Kiwis are lovely but they are not very good at Super overs’

Needing just 11 runs off the last two overs with seven wickets in hand, New Zealand dug a hole for themselves yet again, taking the game to a Super Over two nights after doing the same in Hamilton.

By: Sports Desk | Published: January 31, 2020 5:30:32 pm
New Zealand’s Tim Seifert is run out during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Wellington. (AP)

A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive time to take a 4-0 lead in the T20 International series on Friday.

Needing just 11 runs off the last two overs with seven wickets in hand, New Zealand dug a hole for themselves yet again, taking the game to a Super Over two nights after doing the same in Hamilton.

New Zealand managed 13 runs in six balls and India got there effortlessly.

Here are the best reactions from the match-

KL Rahul smashed 10 runs off the first two balls before he was caught. Then, a fired-up Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson finished the game in style.

Earlier, Manish Pandey proved his value to the team with an unbeaten 50 off 35 balls, taking India to 165 for eight from 88 for six in the 12th over.

India’s total wasn’t enough considering the batting-friendly conditions but the hosts made life a lot tougher for themselves from a commanding position before succumbing to pressure.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma’s super over magic seals first ever T20I series win in New Zealand
Rohit Sharma’s super over magic seals first ever T20I series win in New Zealand
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 31: Latest News